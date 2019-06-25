Crash with serious injuries closes intersection at Grant and Swan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crash with serious injuries has closed the intersection of Grant Road and Swan, according to the Tucson Police Department.
The area is shut down in all directions and traffic is being rerouted around the intersection.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.
The condition of the driver, an elderly female, is not known at this time and there is no word on when the area will reopen.
