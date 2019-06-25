Deputies looking for suspect in fight caught on camera

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a man they are calling a suspect in an assault last month in a Green Valley Circle K.
The incident was caught on camera in the store at 1990 N. La Cañada Drive.
In the video, a man described as being in his 50s is seen fighting a 17-year-old.
Deputies say the man walked up to the teen, grabbed his neck and pushed him against a beverage cooler. The two began to fight, trading punches. At one point in the video, the man appeared to use a bike helmet to hit the teen.
Eventually, a store clerk broke up the fight and asked the teen to leave the store.
Now investigators want to hear the man’s side of the story. According to the sheriff’s department, the man faces a possible assault charge.
The teen said it may have started when he was driving and he made some type of noise at the man, who was riding his bicycle.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 88-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.