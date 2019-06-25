FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot end to June!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure is going to build back into the forecast and that’s going to cause those temperatures to soar. We’re forecasting a high of 106F by next Friday.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 103F.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.
THURSDAY: More sunshine with a high of 104F.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 106F.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 106F.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 105F.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 105F.
