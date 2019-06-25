Former Tucson resident to take over as White House press secretary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former Tucson resident is taking over as White House press secretary.
Stephanie Grisham, who worked for the Arizona State Retirement System while she lived in Tucson from 2001-04, will replace Sarah Sanders.
According to the Associated Press, First Lady Melania Trump made the announcement on Twitter. Grisham most recently worked as her spokesperson and confidante.
Grisham has been with President Donald Trump since 2015, when he launched the presidential campaign.
The AP reported she will also take on the role of White House communications director, a strategic and forward-looking role that has been vacant since March. Grisham will also accompany Trump on a trip to Japan and South Korea on Wednesday.
Grisham was a deputy press secretary in the West Wing before she was tapped in March 2017 to run communications for the first lady. She will continue to serve the first lady in her new capacity.
Grisham succeeds Sanders, whose resignation is effective at the end of June.
