Former Tucson resident to take over as White House press secretary

Stephanie Grisham will replace Sarah Sanders at end of June

In this June 21, 2019 photo, Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump, watches as President Donald Trump and the first lady greet attendees during the annual Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn in Washington. First lady Melania Trump has announced that Grisham will be the new White House press secretary. Grisham, who has been with President Donald Trump since 2015, will also take on the role of White House communications director. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Source: Jacquelyn Martin)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | June 25, 2019 at 3:15 PM MST - Updated June 25 at 3:17 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former Tucson resident is taking over as White House press secretary.

Stephanie Grisham, who worked for the Arizona State Retirement System while she lived in Tucson from 2001-04, will replace Sarah Sanders.

According to the Associated Press, First Lady Melania Trump made the announcement on Twitter. Grisham most recently worked as her spokesperson and confidante.

Grisham has been with President Donald Trump since 2015, when he launched the presidential campaign.

The AP reported she will also take on the role of White House communications director, a strategic and forward-looking role that has been vacant since March. Grisham will also accompany Trump on a trip to Japan and South Korea on Wednesday.

Grisham was a deputy press secretary in the West Wing before she was tapped in March 2017 to run communications for the first lady. She will continue to serve the first lady in her new capacity.

Grisham succeeds Sanders, whose resignation is effective at the end of June.

