Maricopa man arrested after shooting at PCSO deputy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Maricopa man is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault against an officer after shooting at a deputy.
The Pinal County Sheriff’s deputy was responding to a loud noise complaint from neighbors around 3 a.m. at a home near Ralston and Robin Roads in Maricopa.
The deputy heard a male subject, later identified as Ralph Rubin, yelling outside his home. The deputy identified himself and that’s when Rubin, 65, fired at least three shots in the deputy’s direction.
The deputy took cover and a perimeter was set up around the home. SWAT was called out to assist.
The suspect was not compliant to commands that the deputies and SWAT continued to give him. Throughout the incident, Rubin would go in and out of the house. When he would come back outside, there were several times he would conceal one hand behind his back.
At 6:30 a.m., less lethal force (bean bag rounds) was used to take the suspect into custody. He was extremely combative with deputies as he was arrested.
Both a semi-automatic rifle and a .22 cal air rifle were found outside near Rubin when he was arrested. Multiple weapons were also located inside the home.
This is an ongoing investigation. He is facing multiple charges to include aggravated assault against an officer.
