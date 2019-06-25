Missing man who suffers from dementia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is searching to locate 63-year-old Douglas Dechiancio after he was last seen at 2:45 p.m. leaving his residence at 7500 East Speedway Blvd.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray nylon shorts, and a blue U of A baseball cap.
Douglas can be described as a white male who is six feet tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown hair and a mustache. He is known to have dementia.
Douglas does not have a cell phone with him.
If anyone has any information on Douglas’s whereabouts, please call 911.
