Missing man who suffers from dementia
June 24, 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is searching to locate 63-year-old Douglas Dechiancio after he was last seen at 2:45 p.m. leaving his residence at 7500 East Speedway Blvd.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray nylon shorts, and a blue U of A baseball cap.

Douglas can be described as a white male who is six feet tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown hair and a mustache. He is known to have dementia.

Douglas does not have a cell phone with him.

If anyone has any information on Douglas’s whereabouts, please call 911.

