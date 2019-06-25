No injures in east-side apartment fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Fire crews were able to contain a fire in a vacant unit of an apartment complex on the 200 block of South Kolb Road this morning.
The first call to 911 was made at 8:20 a.m. this morning from a resident stating an apartment underneath their unit was on fire. Additional calls came in reporting black smoke, but no visible flames from the first floor apartment on the southwest side of the complex.
Tucson Fire first responding Engine 9 reported active smoke conditions and set up for fire attack by pulling the hose off their truck. Additional arriving units made a water supply to Engine 9, secured the utilities, and worked to evacuate the apartments around the unit with the fire activity.
Property representatives for the apartment complex were on scene and informed crews the apartment with the fire was vacant as were the units directly above it and next to it.
One family of two and their dog were safely helped out from the second floor apartment opposite of the fire.
Crews performed an interior search of the apartment where the fire originated and found it was clear and the fire was called under control in 11 minutes after they arrived on scene.
A fan was used to disperse the smoke from the burnt apartment.
A total of 14 Tucson Fire units and 21 firefighters responded. Fire Cause and Building Safety also reported to the scene.
The family in the neighboring unit was temporarily relocated to another unit in the complex.
Fire Cause Investigators determined the fire had originated in the kitchen, but the exact cause is still to be determined.
