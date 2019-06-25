North Carolina company recalls frozen sausage

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Monday, June 24, that the sausages from San Giuseppe Salami Co. by Giacomo in Elon were produced on May 19. The department says the products show establishment number “EST.21556” and were shipped to retailers and institutional locations in Greensboro, NC. The varying weights of vacuum-packed, individually sealed packages also carry a sell-by date of Nov. 10, 2019.