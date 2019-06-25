ONLY ON: Police video shows “DUI Bride” arrest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A traffic stop in southern Arizona that attracted international news coverage has finally come to a close.
Marana Police Department released the video from body-worn cameras for the arrest of a woman dubbed the “DUI Bride”.
A sergeant with the department tweeted a photo of Amber Young in handcuffs on March 12, 2018. The tweet read in part. "Don't drive impaired. Till death do we part doesn't need any help."
The tweet was later taken down in order to prevent further embarrassment for Young, according to a release from MPD.
Young’s attorney released a statement soon after the arrest, claiming it was all a “hoax”. The police department issued a response that said video from the traffic stop would support their findings.
In the video, Young repeatedly tells officers it is her wedding day. She says the dress she's wearing is her wedding dress.
She can be seen going through several field sobriety tests. Officers ultimately arrest her for driving under the influence.
Young later pleaded guilty to extreme DUI .15 and criminal damage costing more than $10,000. She served two days in jail, seven on house arrest and is currently on probation.
Her attorney was contacted for comment, but a response was not provided at the time of publishing this story.
When reached by phone, Young stated no comment.
Since this situation, Marana Police Department has updated its policy for vetting information from officers in the field, according to department spokesman Sgt. Jeff Pridgett.
