Soldiers found dead in southern Arizona identified

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The two soldiers found dead in south Arizona this month have been identified.
The Associated Press reported Army officials said the investigation is ongoing but foul play is not suspected.
Pfc. Steven Hodges of Menifee, California, was found dead near Nogales Saturday, June 1.
The 20-year-old Hodges enlisted in the Army in 2017 and served in the 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment since February 2018 as a grenadier.
Pfc. Kevin J. Christian of Haslet, Texas, was found dead near Ajo on Sunday, June 23.
The 21-year-old Haslet was an infantryman with the 2nd Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
