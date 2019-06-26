Arizona makes the top 20 for ‘Most Patriotic’ states

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new report from WalletHub ranks the "Most Patriotic States" and Arizona comes in at number 16.
In order to determine the rankings, WalletHub used the following criteria, from number of enlisted military population to adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.
Here's how Arizona's numbers turned out (1=Most Patriotic; 25=Avg.):
- 6th – Average Number of Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults
- 26th – Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults
- 28th – Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita
- 16th – Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults
- 1st – Civics Education Requirement
- 22nd – Volunteer Hours per Resident
- 18th – AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita
The top ten patriotic states were:
1 New Hampshire
2 Wyoming
3 Vermont
4 Utah
5 Idaho
6 Wisconsin
7 Alaska
8 South Carolina
9 Missouri
10 Minnesota
Coming in at the bottom were:
41 Illinois
42 Michigan
43 New Mexico
44 Indiana
45 Connecticut
46 Texas
47 West Virginia
48 California
49 New York
50 New Jersey
