Arizona makes the top 20 for ‘Most Patriotic’ states

Flag Of Arizona.
By KOLD News 13 Staff | June 25, 2019 at 9:11 PM MST - Updated June 25 at 9:11 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new report from WalletHub ranks the "Most Patriotic States" and Arizona comes in at number 16.

In order to determine the rankings, WalletHub used the following criteria, from number of enlisted military population to adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

Here's how Arizona's numbers turned out (1=Most Patriotic; 25=Avg.):

  • 6th – Average Number of Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults
  • 26th – Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults
  • 28th – Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita
  • 16th – Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults
  • 1st – Civics Education Requirement
  • 22nd – Volunteer Hours per Resident
  • 18th – AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita
Source: WalletHub

The top ten patriotic states were:

1 New Hampshire

2 Wyoming

3 Vermont

4 Utah

5 Idaho

6 Wisconsin

7 Alaska

8 South Carolina

9 Missouri

10 Minnesota

Coming in at the bottom were:

41 Illinois

42 Michigan

43 New Mexico

44 Indiana

45 Connecticut

46 Texas

47 West Virginia

48 California

49 New York

50 New Jersey

To read the full report, click HERE.

