FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Could we see some rain?

By Stephanie Waldref | June 26, 2019 at 4:23 AM MST - Updated June 26 at 4:23 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure is going to build back into the forecast and that’s going to cause those temperatures to soar. We’re forecasting a high of 106F by next Friday.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: More sunshine with a high of 104F.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 107F.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 106F.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 105F.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 105F.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 102F.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.