Monsoon rain means reduced adoption fees at PACC

The summer months are very busy for the shelter, with intakes reaching as high as 130 pets a day. There are currently 387 number of puppies and dogs and 291 number of kittens and cats at the shelter. Outside the shelter, there are 624 cats and kittens and 314 dogs and puppies in foster care. That’s a total of 1,616 pets in need of homes. For those who can’t adopt, fosters are always needed.