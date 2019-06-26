No injuries after neighborhood fire in Three Points

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -CBP agents helped Three Points Fire District in extinguishing a neighborhood fire in Three Points early Wednesday morning.
CBP agents called Three Points Fire at 12:35 a.m. on report of a fire that began near a trailer, shed and tool shed.
Border agents stayed on scene to help pull hoses and notify neighbors to evacuate the area.
Other units were called to the scene when the fire captain realized there was more smoke.
Crews were able to successfully put the fire out and no injuries were reported.
