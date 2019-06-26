OpiEnd Youth Challenge poster contest open to AZ students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In an effort to raise awareness, Arizona Complete Health in partnership with By Kids For Kids, is sponsoring the OpiEnd Youth Challenge poster contest and is looking for submissions.
According to a recent news release, the contest is to help raise awareness about opioid misuse and abuse prevention across the nation.
“An average of 115 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose, and nearly 2,000 are hospitalized every day because of opioid misuse. This is a preventable tragedy, and we encourage students to join the fight,” said Arizona Complete Health President and CEO Paul Barnes, in the news release.
Arizona students between 9 and 14 years of age are asked to submit their posters that help raise awareness of the issue of opioid abuse. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 20.
Posters will be judged at both the state and national levels with prize money being awarded to the winner's school or club and a savings bond awarded to the artist. The national winner will receive $5,000; second place will receive $3,000; and third place will receive $1,500.
Judges in Ariz. will choose the winning poster from among the state’s submissions based on judging criteria, and the school or non-profit organization that helped the student apply will receive a $1,000 prize from Arizona Complete Health.
For full details on the contest click HERE.
