Police: Sierra Vista man arrested after kidnapping ex-girlfriend, attempting to set house on fire

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a man found hiding in his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Monday morning on aggravated domestic violence, attempted second-degree murder and kidnapping.
Joel Zubiate, 42, from Sierra Vista was reported for approaching his ex-girlfriend outside her residence on Sunday, June 23. Zubiate kidnapped his ex-girlfriend by forcing her inside her home, then holding her against her will. He then ransacked the house, put holes in the walls and attempted to set the house on fire, according to police.
The victim reported that Zubiate beat her and strangled her neck before attempting to drown her in a bathtub. She fought him off, kicking him in his eye to escape and contacted the Sierra Vista Police Department.
SVPD officers responded to the victim’s residence just before 8 a.m. on Monday, June 24, for a report that Zubiate had broken into the victim’s home. According to authorities, she had returned home after staying away for a period of time, fearful that Zubiate would invade her home. She had reported that Zubiate had been stalking her for multiple months.
SVPD officers located Zubiate in the neighborhood, but he fled on foot into the nearby desert and evaded arrest. Zubiate was already being sought by the SVPD for attacking the same victim on May 22.
Officers made contact with the victim and immediately formed a perimeter around the residence on Monday morning, while the SVPD Tactical Unit responded to the scene. Negotiations attempted to talk Zubiate into coming out for about two hours until just before 10 a.m. when Zubiate was commanded to come out peacefully as he was being placed under arrest.
Zubiate failed to comply with commands, leading members of the SVPD Tactical Unit to begin a systematic search of the property and structure with the assistance of an SVPD K-9 unit. A short time later, they discovered Zubiate concealing himself in a crawl space under the residence. He was taken into custody uninjured and without further incident.
In connection to the incident that took place on Sunday, June 23, Zubiate is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated domestic violence, domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence kidnapping, domestic violence stalking and arson.
Additionally, in connection to the May 22 incident, Zubiate is charged with aggravated domestic violence, domestic violence assault, domestic violence disorderly conduct and domestic violence interfering with judicial proceeding.
Zubiate is being held at the Cochise County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
