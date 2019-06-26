Saguaro National Park June & July Program Schedule

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Saguaro National Park is offering a variety of walks and talks that explore the park’s wonderful natural and cultural histories.
Program listings also are available on the park’s website, www.nps.gov/sagu, or visit on Facebook.
Interpretive programs are free, but park entrance fees apply. Program schedules are subject to change; visitors should call the visitor centers for updates or reservations.
Programs are offered on most days in the morning at 10:15 and/or 11:15, and in the afternoon at 2:15 and/or 3:15 and last 30 to 45 minutes. Topics include mountain lions, lizards, coyotes, javelinas, kangaroo rats, insects, birds, survival strategies, the saguaro cactus, and other topics related to the desert. All programs are subject to change. Call the visitor center at (520) 733-5158 for updates the day of the program.
June 27, 29 11:15 a.m. Living With Giants Talk: 45 minutes: The saguaro celebrates events and faces challenges throughout its life. A biologist explains how it provides shelter and substance for wildlife; when it flowers; its growth patterns; and how it fights for survival against drought, lightning, frost, and other dangers. Wheelchair accessible
June 30 3:15 p.m. Cooking With Prickly Pear Talk: 30 minutes: Learn how you can incorporate prickly pear into your diet. This program will show you how to collect and prepare prickly pear. Prepare for a sweet treat! Wheelchair accessible
July 7, 14, 21, 28 3:15 p.m. Cooking With Prickly Pear Talk: 30 minute: Learn how you can incorporate prickly pear into your diet. This program will show you how to collect and prepare prickly pear. Prepare for a sweet treat! Wheelchair accessible
July 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25, 27 11:15 a.m. Living With Giants Talk: 45 minutes: The saguaro celebrates events and faces challenges throughout its life. A biologist explains how it provides shelter and substance for wildlife; when it flowers; its growth patterns; and how it fights for survival against drought, lightning, frost, and other dangers. Wheelchair accessible
July 6, 13, 20, 24, 27 2:15 p.m.; July 31 11:15 a.m. Creepy Crawlers: The Silent - Majority Talk: 30 minutes: Learn about some of our most feared and misunderstood arthropods who call this park home. Come discover how essential they are for our desert community and why we shouldn’t fear these mostly harmless creatures. Wheelchair accessible
July 2, 16, 30 11:15 a.m. Life Cycle of the Saguaro: Seed to Giant Talk: 45 minutes: Hear some astonishing reasons about why so few Saguaro seeds make it to fruition. Wheelchair accessible.
July 16, 23, 30 10:15 a.m.; July 5, 12, 19, 22, 26, 29 2:15 p.m. Marvelous Mimicry Talk: 30 minutes: Not all is as it appears… Come learn all about the optical illusion that is mimicry and adaptation, of which has helped shape some of the life in the Sonoran Desert! Wheelchair accessible.
July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 10:15 a.m. Mountain Lions: Beyond the Myth Talk: 45 minutes: Envision a puma stalking its prey, then uncover the true nature of this elusive but essential predator. Misunderstood, maligned, and nearly eradicated by settlers, the cougar remains threatened by human encroachment. Wheelchair accessible
July 3, 17, 31 2:15 p.m. Raptors! Talk: 30 minutes: Southern Arizona and the Sonoran Desert Region are renowned for the large variety of animal and plant species, especially birds, that can be found in the area. Among the most fascinating of those are the raptors, top predators of the avian world, who either live here year-round, or migrate through the area. Wheelchair accessible
June 29 1 p.m. The Point of the Matter is Cactus Presentation: Cacti are uniquely equipped to thrive in the desert environment and every year bloom with spectacular flowers. We will look at the ones in Saguaro NP using a stunning photo gallery and learn a few of their uses for those living here and beyond. Accessible Program
July 1 11 a.m. It Takes a Community to Raise a Saguaro Presentation: Come explore the life of a saguaro, from seed to death, in this 30-minute presentation, Discover how the saguaro and other desert life are closely connected. Accessible Program
July 1 2 p.m. Adventures of Thelma the Tortoise Presentation: Go on a fantastic trip across the Sonoran Desert with one adventurous tortoise who called Saguaro National park her home – until she set her eye on farther horizons! Accessible Program
July 2, 6, 9 10 a.m. Desert Botany 101 Presentation: Join a park naturalist for a stroll through our Cactus Garden and learn the basics of desert botany. Accessible Program
July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 9:30 a.m. Showers of Saguaros Presentation: The majestic Saguaro depends on the billions of tiny raindrops shed by the mighty summer monsoon storms for its long-term survival. Accessible Program
July 6 11 a.m. Meet the Saguaro Garden Walk: Get to know the world’s most famous cactus – and learn its fascinating life story in this place where we “celebrate saguaros”! Accessible Program
July 6, 13, 20, 27 1 p.m. The Point of the Matter is Cactus Presentation: Cacti are uniquely equipped to thrive in the desert environment and every year bloom with spectacular flowers. We will look at the ones in Saguaro NP using a stunning photo gallery and learn a few of their uses for those living here and beyond. Accessible Program
July 7 11 a.m. Yesterday, Today and Saguaro Presentation: Climate change is coming to the National Parks. See what’s happening today, and learn about a specific threat to our Sonoran Desert and the saguaro cactus. Accessible Program
July 28 11 a.m. Touring Arizona’s National Parks Presentation: Take a 20-minute picture tour of Arizona’s other scenic national park areas - there’s more variety than you think! We know you are traveling, so bring along your questions about your next stop. Accessible Program
Both visitor centers are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Christmas Day.
- Red Hills Visitor Center (Saguaro WEST): 2700 North Kinney Road, Tucson, AZ 85743; (520) 733-5158
- Rincon Mountain Visitor Center (Saguaro EAST): 3693 South Old Spanish Trail, Tucson, AZ 85730 (520) 733-5153
