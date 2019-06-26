Tucson-area man facing federal charges after accidental fatal shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County man who allegedly killed his nephew in an accidental shooting June 7 is facing federal charges related to the discovery of pipe bombs, a machine gun and handgun conversion devices in his home.
According to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court, 19-year-old Raymundo Lopez Casillas III was in possession of five pipe bombs, two Glock conversion devices and an Auto Ordnance (Thompson) 1928A1 machine gun, commonly known as a Tommy Gun.
Casillas was arrested on Monday, June 24.
The guns and pipe bombs were discovered by officers investigating the shooting death of 17-year-old Luis Angel Lopez Jr. at Casillas’ home in the 8000 block of North Country Home Lane.
