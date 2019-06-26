Tucson ranks 44th Best city to celebrate the 4th of July

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Fourth of July is just around the corner and a new report ranks the top 100 cities in the U.S. to celebrate the nation's birthday and Tucson comes in at 44, the third highest ranked Arizona city on the list.
The Old Pueblo got beat out by Scottsdale and Phoenix.
According to WalletHub, they compared the cities on how well they balanced holiday cost and fun, using metrics that ranged from average beer and wine prices to duration of fireworks shows to the weather forecast for the holiday.
Here's how the Arizona cities ranked:
12 Scottsdale, AZ
42 Phoenix, AZ
44 Tucson, AZ
49 Chandler, AZ
58 Glendale, AZ
62 Mesa, AZ
65 Gilbert, AZ
The top ten cities were:
1 New York, NY
2 Los Angeles, CA
3 San Diego, CA
4 Washington, DC
5 Las Vegas, NV
6 Dallas, TX
7 Atlanta, GA
8 Chicago, IL
9 San Francisco, CA
10 St. Louis, MO
The bottom ten cities were:
91 Aurora, CO
92 Chula Vista, CA
93 Corpus Christi, TX
94 Laredo, TX
95 Bakersfield, CA
96 Birmingham, AL
97 Hialeah, FL
98 Lubbock, TX
99 Memphis, TN
100 San Bernardino, CA
Read the full report HERE.
