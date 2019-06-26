Tucson volunteers heading to South Texas to help with disaster relief due to flooding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross will be sending two Tucson volunteers to help with the South Texas disaster relief operation caused by flooding.
One volunteer, a registered nurse will be working with Disaster Health Services and the other two volunteers will be doing shelter work. They will travel to Texas Thursday, June 27.
Severe weather has been inundating multiple states across the country for weeks and the American Red Cross remains with the people affected, providing comfort and support as more storms threaten the region.
The Red Cross depends on financial donations to provide disaster relief; for those wishing to help, they can call 1 – 800 – REDCROSS or visit www.redcross.org to make a donation or to find out how they can volunteer. They call also text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.
For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
