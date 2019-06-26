TUSD approves revised code of conduct

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Members of Tucson Unified School District’s Governing Board members voted to approve a revised code of conduct late on Tuesday, June 25.
Changes board members wanted included several things, from disciplining students to dealing with chronically absent students and determining disrespect toward staff.
One big thing addressed by the board was social media causing harm to students.
Some changes just clarified the language in the existing code.
Another thing to note is how the district deals with bullying. The code now acknowledges that bullying isn’t necessary just physical.
It also makes clear that students making false bullying reports should be disciplined.
Another very important topic is vandalism.
The revised code clarifies how schools discipline students who are behind vandalism that puts the school in danger, such as disabling the fire alarm.
One board member says this code isn’t perfect, but called it a work in progress.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.