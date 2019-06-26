Woman says her mother was sexually assaulted by employee at a Tucson nursing home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An investigation is underway at a Tucson nursing home after a woman who lives at the facility reported she was sexually assaulted by an employee.
“Obviously, you can’t trust anybody," said Selina Poss, the resident’s daughter.
Poss said her 63-year-old mother receives around-the-clock care at Sapphire Tucson Nursing and Rehabilitation off Melber Street. While she said the family has had issues with her mother’s care, or lack of, before, it was a call over the weekend that stopped her in her tracks.
During the phone call, Poss said her mother told her she was sexually assaulted by a nurse tech she was unfamiliar with. The resident said, according to Poss, the man put his genitals in her hand and then started inappropriately touching her.
“He told her ‘this is our secret,'” said Poss.
Poss claimed her mother told other employees what happened before their phone call, but nothing was done by the facility.
“They didn’t call. To me, an incident like that, you call somebody and then you get that person to the hospital so they can be tested," said Poss. "I mean, who knows how many other females he’s done this to?”
The Tucson Police Department confirmed a report was made on Sunday, June 23. According to a case management document provided by Poss, a detective was assigned to the sexual assault investigation on June 25.
Poss said she is frustrated over the lack of help by the facility.
“They just give us every run around. Nobody really talks, nobody says anything," said Poss. "Everything I’ve found out, I basically had to call, to make the report for my mom.”
KOLD News 13 reached out to Sapphire for information regarding the alleged sexual assault that occurred on or around June 21. In a statement, an administrator with the facility wrote:
“As with any allegation of abuse or neglect, senior living facilities are required to investigate, as well as inform the proper authorities. The investigation by the facility and the authorities is ongoing and will be concluded.”
“It’s hard to watch her, it’s hard to see what it’s done to her," said Poss. “She’s already had a traumatic life, she’s already had to go through stuff and to see, I’m supposed to be her protector... I’m the one who is supposed to take care of her and I just feel like I failed.”
Shaken over the situation, Poss said she plans to pursue legal action as they wait on test results taken at the hospital after the alleged sexual assault.
For the time being, Poss said her mother has been moved to another room at the facility on what she describes as a floor with more security. She said she is working with her mother’s insurance provider to get her moved from the facility and into her home for care.
Poss said she won’t stop fighting for an answer. Not just for her mother, but for others who live at the facility.
“I’m going to do everything in my power. Everything in my power to make sure this man is not going to do it again," said Poss.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Sapphire of Tucson Nursing and Rehab, LLC has a quality rating of a “B.”
The quality rating is based on results of the most recent licensing survey. AZDHS notes the quality rating does not necessarily reflect the facility’s current compliance with licensing requirements.
The facility received 45 citations during a yearly survey in January of 2019. The severity of most of the citations were graded C, D, E or F, which ranges from “widespread minimal harm” to “potential for more than minimal harm.”
According to AZDHS online records, all of the citations had been corrected by April.
KOLD News 13 reached out to the Arizona Department of Health Services for comment on the allegations. As of Tuesday evening, we had not yet heard back.
