2 California men sentenced in 2018 robbery of a Tucson bank

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men from California were sentenced on Tuesday, June 25 in connection to the June 29, 2018 robbery of a Commerce Bank of Arizona on Broadway.
According to a Department of Justice news release, Jovante Lamar Fryson II was sentenced to nine years, while Amauje Jason Ferguson was sentenced to seven years in prison, a third man, Tysheere Traymar Ford received his sentence of 12 years earlier.
All three pleaded guilty to the 2018 robbery, while Fryson and Ferguson also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank robbery. According to the release, the three men will also have three years of supervised release after their prison sentences are finished.
The three men planned and executed the robbery of the Commerce Bank of Arizona on East Broadway Road, after traveling to Tucson from California on June 29, 2018. Acccording to the DOJ release, the three men entered the bank wearing ski masks and gloves, ordered the employees to the floor before physically forcing them to open a teller drawer and the bank vault. The robbers fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, leading the Tucson Police Department on a high speed chase before they crashed the getaway vehicle into an SUV, at that point they then ran from the crash site and hid in a nearby neighborhood. A short time later they were all caught and arrested by TPD.
Several bank employees were injured during the robbery, according to the DOJ.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.