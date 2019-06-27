2 California men sentenced in 2018 robbery of a Tucson bank

The three men planned and executed the robbery of the Commerce Bank of Arizona on East Broadway Road, after traveling to Tucson from California on June 29, 2018. Acccording to the DOJ release, the three men entered the bank wearing ski masks and gloves, ordered the employees to the floor before physically forcing them to open a teller drawer and the bank vault. The robbers fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, leading the Tucson Police Department on a high speed chase before they crashed the getaway vehicle into an SUV, at that point they then ran from the crash site and hid in a nearby neighborhood. A short time later they were all caught and arrested by TPD.