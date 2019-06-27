Domestic violence suspect arrested after pursuit by PCSO deputies

“Margarito Arias was wanted for the brutal beating and sexual assault of a woman earlier this month and has been on the run since.” said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, in a recent news release. “Arias is extremely violent. He was out on bond after he attempted to run one of our deputies over back in December during a traffic stop. So we are very thankful that our deputies were able to get him off the street. Hopefully he stays behind bars for a long time.”