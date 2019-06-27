Domestic violence suspect arrested after pursuit by PCSO deputies

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A domestic violence suspect, who has been on the run, was arrested on Wednesday, June 26 by deputies with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.
43-year-old Margarito Arias was taken into custody shortly before noon Wednesday.
“Margarito Arias was wanted for the brutal beating and sexual assault of a woman earlier this month and has been on the run since.” said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, in a recent news release. “Arias is extremely violent. He was out on bond after he attempted to run one of our deputies over back in December during a traffic stop. So we are very thankful that our deputies were able to get him off the street. Hopefully he stays behind bars for a long time.”
The incident began when investigators received information that Arias was in the area of Shires and Arica Road and began surveillance. According to PCSO, Arias drove off after seeing detectives and they identified themselves as law enforcement.
The PCSO air unit was called in to assist as deputies followed Arias in the desert area, though the pursuit did not last long. According to the PCSO release, 15 minutes into the pursuit Arias crashed his vehicle into a fence near Chuichu and Shedd Roads. He got out of his vehicle, continuing to disobey commands given by the deputies, who in the end used bean bag rounds to take him into custody. Arias continued to be combative during the arrest.
According to the PCSO news release, Arias was being medically evaluated for injuries he received during the arrest and once cleared he will be booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center on the following charges: aggravated assault, sexual assault and unlawful flight from a law enforcement vehicle.
