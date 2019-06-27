Female corrections officer at Eloy prison accused of sexual conduct with inmate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A female corrections officer at a prison in Eloy has been arrested for alleged sexual conduct with an inmate.
AZ Family reported that Eloy police believe Christina Lopez from Tucson, 44, engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with the inmate on June 8 at the Saguaro Correctional Center.
Staffers at the private prison notified authorities about the allegations and Eloy police responded by conducting interviews with Lopez and prison staff as part of the investigation.
Lopez was booked into the Pinal County Jail on one charge of unlawful sexual conduct.
The inmate, who has not been identified, remains in custody at the Saguaro Correctional Center.
The prison is operated by the company CoreCivic, reports AZ Family.
Eloy is located in Pinal County, about 65 miles southeast of Phoenix.
