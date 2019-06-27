FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hottest weekend of the year ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure is going to build back into the forecast and that’s going to cause those temperatures to soar. We’re forecasting a high of 107F by Friday. We’ll see a little moisture move in over the weekend bringing us some more clouds and a small chance of rain east of Tucson.
THURSDAY: More sunshine with a high of 105F.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 107F.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a high of 106F. 10% chance of rain.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 105F.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 105F. 10% chance of rain.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 103F.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.
