FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hottest weekend of the year ahead!

By Stephanie Waldref | June 27, 2019 at 3:54 AM MST - Updated June 27 at 3:54 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure is going to build back into the forecast and that’s going to cause those temperatures to soar. We’re forecasting a high of 107F by Friday. We’ll see a little moisture move in over the weekend bringing us some more clouds and a small chance of rain east of Tucson.

THURSDAY: More sunshine with a high of 105F.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 107F.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a high of 106F. 10% chance of rain.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 105F.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 105F. 10% chance of rain.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 103F.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.

