Habitat for Humanity building homes in Amphi, looking to improve quality of life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson neighborhood is partnering with Habitat for Humanity and other community support organizations to make it a better place to live.
For years, a four-acre plot on Yavapai Lane in the Amphi neighborhood was nothing more than a run down field; a place where people would get in trouble. But beginning this winter, nine families will move in to Minton Court, a collection of brand new homes, all at or below market rate for the area.
“All the homes are being built handicap accessible; we’re trying to build homes people can age in,” said T. Van Hook, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Tucson. The organization has picked 10 neighborhoods across the country, including Amphi, to be part of five-year study on improving quality of life. The goal of this project is to create a more stable housing marketing in Amphi, where more than 80 percent of the neighborhood lives in rentals.
"This is just giving the neighborhood infrastructure a little boost, chasing out some crime, and creating some new opportunity for housing in what was a blighted field."
The project is in partnership with Literacy Connects, located right next door. The hope is for families to take advantage of the learning center, where children can sign up for after school and summer programs, while adults look to finish school, or learn a language, can do that here too.
The five-year plan is meant to benefit the entire neighborhood. Over the next few years Habitat for Humanity will be involved in housing rehabilitation projects. If you need help renovating or improving your home or property, HfH will step in to provide assistance.
“Hopefully it’s a place for new life, new hope, new beginnings,” said Betty Stauffer, the director of Literacy Connects. “Just to have permanent housing ownership in this neighborhood is huge.”
Literacy Counts also has a community garden on their property. Stauffer says when they began this project, the idea of marrying housing, learning, and nutritious food was too good to resist. "The families that move in here will be a part of making this community a better place to live."
