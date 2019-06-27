Habitat for Humanity building homes in Amphi, looking to improve quality of life

“All the homes are being built handicap accessible; we’re trying to build homes people can age in,” said T. Van Hook, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Tucson. The organization has picked 10 neighborhoods across the country, including Amphi, to be part of five-year study on improving quality of life. The goal of this project is to create a more stable housing marketing in Amphi, where more than 80 percent of the neighborhood lives in rentals.