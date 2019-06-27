Mike Feder stepping down as Tucson Sugar Skulls executive director

In a Facebook post, Feder said, "At 67 years old it’s time to slow down. This is not a retirement note. I’ll still serve as President of the Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta (which we’ve done for eight years), and hard at work with Steve Rivera on the 3rd Annual Lute Olson Fantasy Basketball Camp which will take place this year August 22 - 25. Most importantly Pattie and I will be grandparents for the first time in a couple of weeks. We hope Nate and Stephanie don’t get tired of us :-). We can’t wait! Family comes first.