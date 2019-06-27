Mike Feder stepping down as Tucson Sugar Skulls executive director

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Mike Feder announced through Facebook that he is stepping down as Tucson Sugar Skulls’ executive director.
He made the announcement Thursday, June 27.
He mentioned that this announcement was “not a retirement note.”
In a Facebook post, Feder said, "At 67 years old it’s time to slow down. This is not a retirement note. I’ll still serve as President of the Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta (which we’ve done for eight years), and hard at work with Steve Rivera on the 3rd Annual Lute Olson Fantasy Basketball Camp which will take place this year August 22 - 25. Most importantly Pattie and I will be grandparents for the first time in a couple of weeks. We hope Nate and Stephanie don’t get tired of us :-). We can’t wait! Family comes first.
I want to thank Kevin and Cathy Guy for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this great organization. I’m glad I had a chance to play a role in the inaugural season. I know this franchise has a great future. I plan on being one of the biggest Sugar Skulls Football fans in Tucson.”
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.