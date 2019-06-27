Multi-talented Boswell has FC Tucson Women on cusp of 3rd division title

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The fact that leading scorer Abbie Boswell ended up on the FC Tucson Women’s roster this summer was somewhat of a coup.
Her parents relocated to Tucson from their native to Chicago this past year and when Boswell landed here earlier this Spring after graduating from the University of Alabama, she found herself on a rec league soccer team with FCTW teammate Bella Santavicca.
Santavicca convinced Boswell to give the WPSL side a look and the rest is history.
Boswell has five goals for the FC Tucson Women who head into their final two matches with a chance to win the Pac South Desert Division title.
Boswell is no stranger to the league. She spent the 2017 season playing with the Chicago Red Stars Reserves.
The 22-year old won two state championships at Naperville North High School.
She was the leading scorer in one season at Ball State before transferring to Alabama where she played three seasons finishing her four-year collegiate career with 28 goals including seven game-winning strikes.
Boswell when not on the futbol pitch is carving out a budding career as a singer.
She currently has a single out, under her artist name BOZ, called Wake Up.
The FC Tucson Women (4-1-1, 13 points) currently trail FC Albuquerque (5-1-2, 17 points) by four points in the Desert Division but the good news for the home side is the rivals to the east have completed their eight-match regular season.
FCTW plays Saturday morning (10 a.m.) at Las Vegas Players SC and ends their regular season at Kino North Stadium on Tuesday against Phoenix Del Sol.
Two victories would give FC Tucson the division title and set up a conference championship playoff with the former division-rival San Diego SeaLions (7-0-0), who have already clinched the Pac South’s San Diego Division championship.
The SeaLions have one match remaining on Saturday against the second place San Diego Surf, a side that is managed by former UA assistant Kate Norton and features four current Wildcat players (Samantha Falasco, Jill Aguilera, Brookie Wilson and Illiana Hocking).
The winner of the Pac South Conference divisional playoff will compete against champions from the Pac North, Coastal and Northwest Conferences in the Western Regionals.
FC Tucson lost in the 2018 Western Conference Championship to the eventual national champion Seattle Sounders.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.