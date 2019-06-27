Multi-talented Boswell paces FC Tucson Women to another successful summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The fact that leading scorer Abbie Boswell ended up on the FC Tucson Women’s roster this summer was somewhat of a coup.
Her parents relocated to Tucson from their native to Chicago this past year and when Boswell landed here earlier this Spring after graduating from the University of Alabama, she found herself on a rec league soccer team with FCTW teammate Bella Santavicca.
Santavicca convinced Boswell to give the WPSL side a look and the rest is history.
Boswell has five goals for the FC Tucson Women who head into their final two matches with a chance to finish the campaign with four straight victories.
Boswell is no stranger to the league. She spent the 2017 season playing with the Chicago Red Stars Reserves.
The 22-year old won two state championships at Naperville North High School.
She was the leading scorer in one season at Ball State before transferring to Alabama where she played three seasons finishing her four-year collegiate career with 28 goals including seven game-winning strikes.
Boswell when not on the futbol pitch is carving out a budding career as a singer.
She currently has a single out, under her artist name BOZ, called Wake Up.
The FC Tucson Women (4-1-1, 13 points) were officially eliminated from post-season contention on Thursday due to a match-decision change by the WPSL league office.
The 1st match of the season for FC Albuquerque, a forfeit against Las Vegas Players SC that was originally deemed a draw was switched to a victory for Albuquerque thus awarding the expansion side an additional two points.
Those two points now give FC Albuquerque (6-1-1, 19 points) a six-point advantage over FC Tucson in the Desert Division. Wins over their final two matches would draw Tucson even with FCABQ in the standings but the New Mexico side gains the division title on the head-to-head tie-breaker of goal differential.
FC Tucson won the first meeting of the season with Albuquerque 2-1 in Tucson but lost the road rematch 3-0 thus giving Albuquerque the advantage (4-2) in total goals.
FC Tucson also had their June 7 draw against Players SC switched to a victory based on the fact that Las Vegas competed with an ineligible player. That decision is reflected in Tucson’s current record (4-1-1, 13 points)
FCTW plays Saturday morning (10 a.m.) at Las Vegas Players SC and ends their regular season at Kino North Stadium on Tuesday against Phoenix Del Sol.
FC Albuquerque advances to a conference championship playoff with the San Diego SeaLions (7-0-0), who have already clinched the Pac South’s San Diego Division championship.
The SeaLions have one match remaining on Saturday against the second place San Diego Surf, a side that is managed by former UA assistant Kate Norton and features four current Wildcat players (Samantha Falasco, Jill Aguilera, Brookie Wilson and Illiana Hocking).
The winner of the Pac South Conference divisional playoff will compete against champions from the Pac North, Coastal and Northwest Conferences in the Western Regionals.
FC Tucson lost in the 2018 Western Conference Championship to the eventual national champion Seattle Sounders.
