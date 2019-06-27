Past Curfew: TUSD Governing Board President walks out of meeting still in session

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It was a curfew the Tucson Unified School District’s Governing Board couldn’t make Tuesday night.
“We are well past our curfew," Governing Board President Mark Stegeman told the room just after 10 p.m.
TUSD meetings can run long with board members making decisions for one of the largest school districts in the state, often with community members sitting in front of them.
On Tuesday night, with more items on the agenda to get to that board members referred to as important and necessary, some requested the meeting keep going.
“I think we just need to power through and finish it," said board member Adelita Grijalva.
But, Stegeman and clerk Rachel Sedgwick, dialed into the meeting by phone, both objected to continuing past the board’s 10 p.m. curfew that was implemented a few years ago.
“I just want to say, at a logistical point, I won’t be able to talk on the phone for more than 35 minutes more," said Sedgewick.
“I was going to say that I’m pretty much obliged to go home to my family at ten," Stegeman said. "I will stay for the GSRR item, if someone, if there is some other urgent item that’s quick, that can be added I will stay for that. But I am not going to stay for more than that personally.”
So when board members decided to extend the meeting and continue with the agenda, Stegeman packed up. He told KOLD News 13 Wednesday his departure dealt with more than just his family.
“People don’t make very good decisions after 10 p.m. Most people aren’t watching the meeting anymore, it’s not as transparent. It’s harder for press and public. And it’s hard on the staff who aren’t really paid to stay up that late.”
Stegeman said he was disappointed the board continued to make decisions without him on key things, like the Student Code of Conduct.
But, making those decisions is the board’s responsibility, said 16-year board member Grijalva Wednesday.
“My understanding is when you run, you are dedicated to improving, in this case, the quality of education in TUSD and part of that is, you have to be there," said Grijalva.
Both Stegeman and Grijalva agree that time management by the board is not the best. Stegeman said a solution to shorter meetings could be to add more to the schedule.
“Have more and this is what I’ve advocated for so long," said Stegeman. "Have more meetings and not brutally so long.”
To Grijalva, the solution falls more on the people sitting at the front of the meeting room.
“I think that we have to dedicate our time to the issues that are important to the district and we have to finish having these conversations in the public," said Grijalva.
According to Grijalva, the meeting ended just after 11 p.m. She will be taking over as Board President on July 1.
Grijalva said she hopes the board can do “more listening and less talking” with the expectation that all agendas will be covered in a reasonable time.
