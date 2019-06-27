PCSD investigating after body found in west-side home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a body is found in a home in the 4900 block of North Fellows Avenue, near Ruthrauff.
According to PCSD deputies responded to the scene shortly after 6:30 p.m. on the report of a death, when they arrived at the scene they found the body of a man.
Detectives responded to the scene to assist in determining if the death is suspicious.
The investigation is still in the early stages and updates will be provided as it develops.
