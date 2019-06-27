PCSD seizes $325,000 worth of marijuana plants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies with the Narcotics and Special Investigation Section (NSIS) seized $325,000 worth of marijuana plants from a business in the 400 block of West Roger Road on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Upon service of the warrant, officers found 269 marijuana plants in various stages of maturity weighing 107 pounds.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department encourages members of the community to report unusual or suspicious activity in or around your neighborhood by calling 911 or 88-crime.
