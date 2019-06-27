Pima County’s presiding judge is Arizona’s Judge of the Year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Kyle A. Bryson, Presiding Judge of Pima County, was named Arizona’s Judge of the Year during an annual statewide judicial conference, held this year at the Camelback Inn in Paradise Valley, Arizona.
Each year, Arizona’s Supreme Court presents distinguished service awards to honor those who have made outstanding contributions to improving public trust and confidence in the Arizona courts system.
Judge Bryson, presiding judge of the Superior Court in Pima County since 2015, has been committed to several significant endeavors thus far during his tenure, including the Superior Court’s year-long law library remodeling project, which resulted in a modern self-help and resource center that supports and is available to the entire Pima County community.
Bryson has also been instrumental in the implementation of progressive safety and security standards within all local courts and has championed improvement of pretrial outcomes through identification of better, fairer, and more effective alternatives to over-incarceration through the Superior Court’s partnership with the MacArthur Foundation’s Safety + Justice Challenge.
Additionally, Bryson hosted a first-of-its-kind “Decriminalizing Mental Illness” symposium, that brought together respected Pima County and national leaders in the specialized field of mental health diversion; adopted a new “FASTAR” pilot program in Superior Court designed to more quickly resolve smaller dollar-value civil law matters; and currently sits as the chairperson of a newly-established regional problem-solving court collaborative.
Arizona’s Chief Justice, the Hon. Robert M. Brutinel, noted: “The Arizona Supreme Court is delighted to have the opportunity to recognize and honor Presiding Judge Kyle Bryson’s service to our courts and the citizens of Arizona. Judge Bryson is an outstanding judge and administrator. He is never too busy to volunteer on initiatives to improve the justice system and help the courts better serve the community. Additionally, he is a genuinely nice person.”
Judge Bryson has served and continues to serve on various committees, workgroups and commissions on both the state and local levels, including the Judicial Performance Review Commission, the Court Security Standards Committee, the Digital Evidence Management Task Force, the Arizona Judicial Council, the Committee on Superior Court, and the Judicial College Advisory Board, among others.
He also frequently speaks regarding law and court-related topics to such organizations as the Pima County Bar Association, the State Bar of Arizona, the American Bar Association, and the National Center for State Courts, to name but a few.
Prior to his appointment to the bench by former Governor Jan Brewer in 2010, Bryson served as a Superior Court commissioner and judge pro tem for more than eight years, where he presided over probate, criminal, civil, and family law cases.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.