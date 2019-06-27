Target’s teacher discount returns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Teachers rejoice! Target’s Teacher Prep Event is back!
Teachers can save 15 percent on classroom supplies July 13 to July 20.
Even more than classrooms supplies, this year’s deal will include clothes and other back-to-school supplies.
Just make sure you sign up and verify you are a teacher, HERE.
Just to get you more excited, here is the list of some of the items included in the 15 percent off deal:
- School supplies
- Classroom storage & organization
- Bullseye's Playground
- Pillowfort furniture
- Food storage bags
- Disinfecting wipes
- Facial tissue
- Hand sanitizer
- Women’s apparel, accessories & shoes
- Men’s apparel, accessories & shoes
