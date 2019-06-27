Tucson pork producers feel pain of US-China trade war

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - President Trump is expected to talk about trade with China at the G-20 summit in Japan. As the trade-war between the U.S. and China continues, some local businesses are feeling the pain in Tucson. The Arizona Farm Bureau said the U.S. pork industry has lost about $1 billion because of the back-and-forth between the U.S. and China.