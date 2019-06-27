Tucson pork producers feel pain of US-China trade war

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - President Trump is expected to talk about trade with China at the G-20 summit in Japan. As the trade-war between the U.S. and China continues, some local businesses are feeling the pain in Tucson. The Arizona Farm Bureau said the U.S. pork industry has lost about $1 billion because of the back-and-forth between the U.S. and China.
Rod Miller, a Tucson pork producer, runs one of the largest pork operations in Arizona. Like many farming and ranching operations, he said they have a small profit margin and money can be tight normally.
“My family and I, we ain’t had vacation in probably 7 years,” said Miller.
According to the Arizona Farm Bureau, grocery prices in the state have gone up 12 percent since 2018, and bacon prices have gone up about $2 since the start of 2019. Miller sells most of his pork and pork products to local vendors, but he said his overseas sales have taken a hit.
China has imposed a 60 percent levy on pork coming from the U.S.
“That’s why we call it a trade war because it’s their counter to us,” said Julie Murphree, with the Arizona Farm Bureau.
Miller estimates about 30 percent of his business goes to China. He raises a special kind of pig that the market there wants, a Mangalica. He said they used to ship more than 250 a month to China, but since the trade war that number has been cut in half.
“Pork is more of a global meat just because one of the largest countries in the world, China, has such a high demand, and previously they’ve always purchased a lot of the pork from the United States,” said Murphree.
Murphree said the pork market in Arizona contributes $30-40 million to the industry every year. She also said China has been leaning more on Canada and Brazil for pork.
