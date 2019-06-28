Cochise County residents reminded to vaccinate pets against rabies

Cases of rabies in Cochise County have been on the decline since 2016, when there were 43 cases; a rise in cases can occur when host animals see a natural population increase and can 'spill over' to non-typical carriers like bobcats and coyotes. Arizona as a state has also seen a decrease in rabies cases, with only 69 reported so far in 2019, as compared to 96 during the same time in 2018.