Declare charcoal lighter fluid independence this Fourth of July

According to PCDEQ, in 2015, the U.S. EPA revised the ground-level ozone health standard to make it more protective of public health. The Tucson area violated the ozone health standard during the summer of 2018. When ozone measures above the federal standard, it can cause health problems for some people. Elevated levels of ground-level ozone can affect children, people who work or exercise outside, the elderly and people with lung or heart disease, including asthma and congestive heart failure. Individual actions, such as eliminating the use of charcoal lighter fluid and decreasing the number of miles we drive will help reduce the emissions that form ground-level ozone.