FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Could we see some storms?!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure is going to build back into the forecast and that’s going to cause those temperatures to soar. We’re forecasting a high of 107F by Friday. We’ll see a little moisture move in over the weekend bringing us some more clouds and a small chance of rain east of Tucson.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 107F. 20% chance of storms.
TONIGHT: Partly clear skies with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a high of 106F. 20% chance of storms.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 107F.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 105F. 10% chance of storms.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 102F. 10% chance of storms.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 102F.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 105F.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.