FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Could we see some storms?!

By Stephanie Waldref | June 28, 2019 at 3:59 AM MST - Updated June 28 at 3:59 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure is going to build back into the forecast and that’s going to cause those temperatures to soar. We’re forecasting a high of 107F by Friday. We’ll see a little moisture move in over the weekend bringing us some more clouds and a small chance of rain east of Tucson.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 107F. 20% chance of storms.

TONIGHT: Partly clear skies with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a high of 106F. 20% chance of storms.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 107F.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 105F. 10% chance of storms.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 102F. 10% chance of storms.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 102F.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 105F.

