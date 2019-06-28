FOX 11 Tucson is your home for the Women’s World Cup

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Women’s National Team will face their stiffest test of the World Cup tournament on Friday when they face the home side, France.
Team USA’s quarterfinal match will kickoff at 12 p.m. Tucson time on FOX 11 Tucson.
Both the United States and France enter the match with identical 4-0-0 records in the World Cup.
The USWNT has scored 20 goals having allowed just one score against. Alex Morgan leads the way with five goals, but all five of those goals came in the USA’s first match against Thailand.
The United States is currently the #1 ranked side in the World.
They have appeared in all eight previous World Cups, a tournament the U.S. has won three times (1991, 1999 and 2015).
The Americans have played the most matches (47), have won the most games (37), have the highest goal differential (+96) and the most cumulative points (117) of any country that has competed in the World Cup Tournament.
USWNT entered the World Cup off five straight friendly wins. They beat Australia (5-3), Belgium (6-0), South Africa (3-0), New Zealand (5-0) and Mexico (3-0).
Here is how the World Cup schedule for the USWNT and Group F played out:
- USA beat Spain 2-1 (Round of 16)
- Sweden beat Canada 1-0 (Round of 16)
- USA beat Sweden 2-0
- Chile beat Thailand 2-0
- USA beat Chile 3-0 (June 16)
- Sweden beat Thailand 5-1 (June 16)
- USA beat Thailand 13-0 (June 11)
- Sweden beat Chile 2-0 (June 11)
Group F Standings
- (9) United States (3-0-0, +18)
- (6) Sweden (2-0-1, +6)
- (3) Chile (1-0-2, -3)
- (0) Thailand (0-0-3, -19)
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.