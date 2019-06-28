Hot weather keeps community repair group busy, volunteers needed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The hot weather is keeping one Tucson organization busy.
Community Home Repair Projects of Arizona - or CHRPA - helps low-income families with emergency home repairs.
With triple-digit temperatures, crews are responding to a high amount of A/C calls. It's a trend expected to continue through the summer.
Now, the organization is putting a call out of for volunteers that can help crews get to more jobs. It’s not an easy gig, but the organization says people helping out in turn will learn valuable skills.
Joshua Schlabth - a volunteer turned staff member - says the best part is making a difference in the community.
“It is rewarding a lot of times to help people. Part of it is also talking to people and getting to know them too and their stories," he said.
