Kentucky man facing charges after inappropriate online conversation with undercover PCSO detective posing as a minor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 30-year-old Kentucky man, Cletius Jones, was arrested and is facing several charges after a month long investigation that began in Pinal County, with a detective that posed as a minor.
Jones was taken into custody and is facing one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor and two counts of distribution of obscene material to a minor, according to a Pinal County Sheriff’s Office news release.
An investigation was started after Jones entered an online chat room on June 5, 2019 that is designated for children between the ages of 13 and 16. Jones messaged an undercover PCSO detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. According to the release, Jones attempted to pressure the 'girl' into sending inappropriate photos to him, claiming that other teens had done it for him in the past and that they 'loved it.' Jones also sent inappropriate pictures of himself to the undercover detective.
PCSO was able to track down Jones' location, according to the release and notify law enforcement in Kentucky, where he was taken into custody.
“Not only was Jones having inappropriate conversations with what he thought was a 14 year old girl, but during those conversations with our detective, Jones claimed to be taking care of his one-year-old child,” said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, in the release. “Our detectives worked quickly with the Kentucky detectives to ensure that Jones was taken into custody. I am thankful and proud of the hard work of all of the detectives involved”
