Kentucky man facing charges after inappropriate online conversation with undercover PCSO detective posing as a minor

An investigation was started after Jones entered an online chat room on June 5, 2019 that is designated for children between the ages of 13 and 16. Jones messaged an undercover PCSO detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. According to the release, Jones attempted to pressure the 'girl' into sending inappropriate photos to him, claiming that other teens had done it for him in the past and that they 'loved it.' Jones also sent inappropriate pictures of himself to the undercover detective.