KOLD CARES: Classroom supply drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Learning is easier when teachers and students have the tools they need in the classroom.
KOLD News 13 has teamed up with the Salvation Army, Christie’s Appliance, Orangetheory, Center for Neuroscience, E-Konomy Pools and Strongbuilt Plumbing & Air to collect school supplies to help those in need in southern Arizona.
The donations will go to area school districts.
We will be at the Walmart at 8280 North Cortaro from 4-6:30 p.m. on Fridays June 28 and July 12, 19 and 26.
Items that are needed include:
- Notebooks
- Markers
- Pens and pencils
- Tissue
- Binders
- Pencil pouches
- Highlighters
- Hand sanitizer
- Backpacks
- Lunch boxes
- Crayons
- Erasers
You can drop donations off at numerous locations, which are found HERE.
