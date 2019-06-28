Lost ATV rider rescued from the desert

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue Unit were able to locate a lost ATV rider in the desert Wednesday, June 26.
A 38-year-old female became lost in a remote desert area Southwest of Tucson. She had been riding for several hours with no food or water and was beginning to feel sick from the heat.
She called for help around 4:30 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Department was able to obtain the grid coordinates and Search and Rescue Deputies responded.
The lost female was located Northwest of the Hilton Ranch Rd. area and was assisted out of the desert.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.