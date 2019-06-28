Police looking for suspect who fired shots at donation container

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are looking for the person who is responsible for shooting at a donation conex box on Monday, June 24.
According to information from the Marana Police Department, nobody was injured in the incident.
Police say the suspect vehicle is a dark gray 2015 or 2016 Dodge Challenger with black wheels. The car has damage on the driver’s side door that extends to the rear quarter panel.
The suspect fired multiple shots at the Goodwill container located in the Fry’s parking lot at 12100 N. Thornydale Road about 12:15 p.m.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect vehicle are encouraged to call the Marana Police Department or 88-CRIME.
