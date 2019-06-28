Sonoita church opens food bank

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Canelo Cowboy Church helps out close to 100 people a month in the community with their donated food.
For the last several months on the 2nd Saturday of each month they have collected food for the needy. That food collection has added up.
Today, June 28, they stored all of that food in their Mini Food Bank in front of the Sonoita Library. This is the first day of their food bank. The Mini Food Bank is open 365 days 24/7.
They will work on the honor system. People can take what they need for their family.
The Sonoita church would also like to see people donate what they can. The items they’re looking for and what they will have in the food bank are non-perishable healthy items. The church says, it’s a chance for them to help out others in the community.
The Canelo Cowboy Church severs the community of Sonoita and Elgin.
