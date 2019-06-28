State, federal officials crackdown on illegal robocalls

Among the “Operation Call it Quits” cases, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office previously filed a Do Not Call and Consumer Fraud lawsuit against Sun City-based Bright & Shiny Cleaning Company (“Bright & Shiny”) and its owner Donald Burkhardt in late 2018. The lawsuit alleges Bright & Shiny called tens of thousands of Arizonans listed on the federal Do Not Call Registry, repeatedly called consumers who asked the company to stop calling, and used a deceptive scheme to gain access to consumers’ homes to subject them to high-pressure sales presentations for Kirby vacuums. Arizona is seeking consumer restitution and fines for calls Bright & Shiny made to a consumer on the federal Do Not Call Registry, as well as for violations of the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act.