Tucson man convicted of sex crimes involving young child

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man accused of sex crimes involving a young child has been convicted on multiple felonies.
On Thursday, June 27, a jury found Derek Ross Andrews guilty on 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse.
He will be sentenced Monday, Aug. 5.
According to court documents, a woman said she found a video on Andrews’ cell phone late last year. The video allegedly showed Andrews involved in a sex act next to a young child.
The woman said she had the young child in her arms when she confronted Andrews about the video. He allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at her and the young child.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Andrews threatened to get into a shootout with police when he was interviewed by detectives. According to the Pima County Attorney’s Office, Andrews has a history of domestic violence.
