FOX 11 Tucson is your home for the Women’s World Cup

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Women’s National Team will attempt to win their 4th Women’s World Cup championship on Sunday when the face the Netherlands in the title match at 8 a.m. on FOX 11 Tucson.
For the second straight match Megan Rapinoe scored a pair goals to become the first woman to record back-to-back braces in the single World Cup tournament.
The USWNT has scored 24 goals having allowed just three scores against. Alex Morgan leads the way with six goals followed by Megan Rapinoe with five. Each has recorded three assists.
Rapinoe, who missed the side’s semifinal match against England with a strained hamstring, is expected to play in the championship match. The Americans are unbeaten in their last 15 matches (13W, 2D) when Rapinoe scores a goal.
The United States is currently the #1 ranked side in the World.
They have appeared in all eight previous World Cups, a tournament the U.S. has won three times (1991, 1999 and 2015).
The Americans have played the most matches (49), have won the most games (39), have the highest goal differential (+98) and the most cumulative points (123) of any country that has competed in the World Cup Tournament.
USWNT entered the World Cup off five straight friendly wins. They beat Australia (5-3), Belgium (6-0), South Africa (3-0), New Zealand (5-0) and Mexico (3-0).
Here is how the World Cup schedule for the USWNT and Group F played out:
- Sweden beat England 2-1 (3rd place match)
- Netherlands beat Sweden 2-1 (Semifinals)
- USA beat England 2-1 (Semifinals)
- Sweden beat Germany 2-1 (Quarterfinals)
- USA beat France 2-1 (Quarterfinals)
- USA beat Spain 2-1 (Round of 16)
- Sweden beat Canada 1-0 (Round of 16)
- USA beat Sweden 2-0
- Chile beat Thailand 2-0
- USA beat Chile 3-0 (June 16)
- Sweden beat Thailand 5-1 (June 16)
- USA beat Thailand 13-0 (June 11)
- Sweden beat Chile 2-0 (June 11)
Group F Standings
- (9) United States (3-0-0, +18)
- (6) Sweden (2-0-1, +6)
- (3) Chile (1-0-2, -3)
- (0) Thailand (0-0-3, -19)
