Officials searching for missing person at Grand Canyon
Sunset in Grand Canyon as seen from Grand Canyon Village, AZ. (Source: National Park Service)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | June 29, 2019 at 4:19 PM MST - Updated June 29 at 4:19 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Park Service is conducting a missing person search within Grand Canyon National Park.

According to a news release, 66-year-old Peter Francis Schwab of Healdsburg, California was last seen on June 28, 2019 on a river trip near river mile 167 on a small beach downriver from National Canyon.

Schwab was reported missing after a day hike to the Narrows in National Canyon. He was last seen wearing a tan, full-brim hat, white long sleeve shirt, gray cargo shorts and older-style Teva shoes/sandals.

Grand Canyon rangers are searching the area and are asking anyone who may have seen Schwab to contact the NPS ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

A missing person investigation is on-going, no further information is available at this time.

